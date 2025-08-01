Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 14:51 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07. The company announced a strategic agreement with SAFEbit to acquire up to 2,000 Bitcoins (valued at over €200 million) through a discounted share swap, with no cash payment required. In addition, CBI has also launched a number of financing tools, including a Bitcoin-for-equity plan, an ATM plan, block transaction financing, and a Bitcoin mining project, aiming to further expand Bitcoin assets. According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07. The company announced a strategic agreement with SAFEbit to acquire up to 2,000 Bitcoins (valued at over €200 million) through a discounted share swap, with no cash payment required. In addition, CBI has also launched a number of financing tools, including a Bitcoin-for-equity plan, an ATM plan, block transaction financing, and a Bitcoin mining project, aiming to further expand Bitcoin assets.