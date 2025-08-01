Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

In this article:
Boundless is a universal open-source ZK protocol developed by the RISC Zero team.
The project has raised $52 million in funding from Blockchain Capital, Delphi Ventures, Galaxy, and others.
Recently, the team launched the beta version of Boundless Mainnet along with quests. By completing them, users can earn a boost for the airdrop and gain access to the sale.
In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.
- Go to the website, connect your wallet, and click on Community Member:
Home page. Data: Boundless
- Complete the tasks in the Bronze section first, then move on to Silver and Gold:
Bronze section. Data: Boundless
- Optionally, mint the Boost Signal for 0.002 ETH and vote for the network:
Mint Boost Signal. Data: Boundless
- Stay active in Discord to earn roles: Baby Berry for newcomers and Proven Berry for more experienced users. Make sure to read the rules in the mini-news thread.
The activities don’t take much time, but completing all the tasks will require minimal financial costs. The team is also getting closer to launching the mainnet.
Make sure to follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important announcements.
Highlights:
- complete quests;
- stay active in Discord.
If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
