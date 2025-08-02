Trump Media & Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:

1. As of the second quarter of this year, the scale of financial assets reached approximately US$3.1 billion, including cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, trading securities and short-term investments, an increase of approximately 800% year-on-year. The biggest factor in the growth was that the company raised nearly US$2.4 billion for its Bitcoin funding strategy and accumulated approximately US$2 billion in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related securities in July this year, making it one of the listed companies with the largest Bitcoin funding scale.

2. The company achieved positive operating cash flow for the first time in the second quarter, with total cash flow from operating activities reaching US$2.3 million, but its net loss reached US$20 million.

3. Truth+ plans to launch a rewards program and embed a utility token in the digital wallet, which can initially be used to pay for Truth+ subscriptions and then be used for other products and services in the Truth ecosystem.

4. Registration statements were submitted for several ETFs, including the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, and the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF.