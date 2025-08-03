In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$368 million, mainly due to the short position Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 23:30 Share

PANews reported on August 3rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $368 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $80.6743 million in long positions and $288 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $63.1099 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $126 million.