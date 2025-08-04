Some of the whale @qwatio's short positions were liquidated, and the current floating profit has dropped to $1.3 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 08:55 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market began to recover, some of the short positions of the giant whale @qwatio were liquidated: BTC (40x leverage), ETH (25x leverage), SOL (20x leverage) and XRP (20x leverage). His floating profit reached $12 million yesterday, but has now fallen back to $1.3 million.

