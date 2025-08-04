Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to hold 21,000 Bitcoins by the end of March 2027 Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 14:25 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc. announced plans to hold 21,000 bitcoins by the end of March 2027, according to NLNico. The company plans to raise 2 billion yen (approximately $13.54 million) in August to increase its holdings. The company has already purchased approximately 165 bitcoins in the two weeks since launching its bitcoin reserve strategy.