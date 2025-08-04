The Smarter Web Company, a publicly listed company holding Bitcoin, announced it has raised £8.1 million.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced a placement to a well-known institutional investor and a subscription to a high-net-worth individual investor at the closing auction on August 1, 2025. The placement and subscription were made through the issuance of 3,959,906 new ordinary shares (par value £0.001 per share). The placement raised £5.25 million (before expenses) and the subscription raised £2,867,860 (before expenses), for a total of £8.1 million.
According to previous news , as of July 30, the company held a total of 2,050 bitcoins.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.