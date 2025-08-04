Strategy spent about $2.46 billion last week to buy 21,021 Bitcoins Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 20:04 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent a total of approximately US$2.46 billion to purchase 21,021 bitcoins (BTC) between the end of July and the beginning of August 2025, with an average price of approximately US$117,256 per coin.

