ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Rumors of a fresh Chinese ban on crypto seem to resurface every year.Rumors of a fresh Chinese ban on crypto seem to resurface every year.

Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:30
Threshold
T$0,009315-0,33%
Mythos
MYTH$0,0187-4,10%
WHY
WHY$0,00000001715+0,88%
Comedian
BAN$0,07455-5,23%

The social media rumor mill once again started circulating news of a supposed fresh Chinese ban on all crypto assets.

Summary
  • Rumors on social media suggest that China bans crypto
  • Similar rumors circulated in the past
  • There were no notable changes in Chinese crypto policy

If you follow the crypto community on X, it seems like China bans crypto every few months. On August 3, several social media accounts reported a supposed Chinese ban on crypto assets. These accounts claimed that the ban applies to both crypto trading and mining, as well as “related services.”

X post suggesting that China banned crypto, with an attached community note

Still, it didn’t take long for users to point out past instances of supposed Chinese crypto bans. One user shared an overview of reports from 2013 to 2021, showcasing how rumors can have a significant impact on crypto.

In reaction, some users shared a humorous meme referencing South Park. The meme pokes fun at the crypto market’s irrational reaction to supposed big regulatory news from China.

Cropped South Park-themed meme showcasing the supposed Chinese crypto ban

Why the Chinese crypto ban rumor won’t die

In reality, top Chinese regulators, led by the People’s Bank of China, implemented a full ban on all crypto transactions and mining in September 2021. Authorities cited concerns over energy usage as the main reason for the mining ban.

In addition, regulators were concerned about crypto’s use in illegal activities, as well as its role in facilitating capital flight. The country subsequently cracked down on illegal mining operations, pushing many of them to countries like Kazakhstan. Still, illegal mining operations persist in China, and crypto is still being used in bribery.

For crypto markets, regulatory news often has the biggest impact. Huge economies like China have the potential to significantly influence demand for crypto assets. At the same time, few traders outside of China follow its politics closely enough to verify unproven rumors.

For this reason, social media users looking for engagement will likely report that China banned crypto again in a few months.

Market Opportunity
Threshold Logo
Threshold Price(T)
$0,009315
$0,009315$0,009315
-2,50%
USD
Threshold (T) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92 978,90
$92 978,90$92 978,90

-0,71%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3 267,69
$3 267,69$3 267,69

-0,14%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,2960
$2,2960$2,2960

-2,27%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140,37
$140,37$140,37

-0,86%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,14880
$0,14880$0,14880

-0,80%