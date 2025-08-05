Rep. Titus urges investigation into CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz's ties to prediction markets

PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Nevada Democratic Representative Dina Titus sent a letter to Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, requesting an investigation into CFTC Chair nominee Brian Quintenz. Quintenz was awaiting a Senate Agriculture Committee nomination vote, but the vote has been canceled twice in the past month, the second time at the request of the White House. Some in the crypto industry have expressed concerns about Quintenz's nomination. Titus noted that his position on the board of directors of prediction market company Kalshi was controversial. Although Quintenz stated that he would resign upon confirmation, questions remain. In addition, experts discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request that one of Quintenz's partners may have requested non-public information from the CFTC regarding the approval process for one or more "designated contract markets" that, if approved, would compete with Kalshi.

Earlier this year, Trump nominated Quintenz to lead the CFTC, an agency that plays a key role in cryptocurrency regulation. If elected, Quintenz would join the CFTC, which is currently undergoing a leadership transition. Titus emphasized the public's need for a comprehensive understanding of the agency's involvement in regulating its areas of interest, citing concerns about its failure to comply with ethics and conflict of interest regulations.