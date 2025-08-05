BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million

PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the protocol fees generated by LetsBONK fun.
