BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 07:57

PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the protocol fees generated by LetsBONK fun.

