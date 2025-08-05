ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Cointelegraph, Solana Mobile has begun shipping its second-generation mobile device on Monday, serving users in over 50 countries. Pre-orders for the Seeker

Solana Begins Shipping Seeker Mobile Devices to Over 50 Countries

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/05 08:18
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Cointelegraph, Solana Mobile has begun shipping its second-generation mobile device on Monday, serving users in over 50 countries. Pre-orders for the Seeker phone have exceeded 150,000. It will feature upgraded technology, a mobile native crypto wallet, and a decentralized app store, thus bypassing the "crypto censorship" common in today's app stores. The device is currently available in two price points of $450 and $500, and is expected to generate at least $67.5 million in total revenue for Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of blockchain technology company Solana Labs. With Seeker, Solana Mobile will attempt to decentralize the on-device economy and incentive mechanisms through TEEPIN technology.

