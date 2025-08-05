Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 11:10 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital assets, with Circle as its first batch of cornerstone partners.

Market Opportunity Solayer Price (LAYER) $0.1803 $0.1803 $0.1803 +0.27% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Solayer (LAYER) Live Price Chart Buy LAYER Now