Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$26.6942 million

According to PANews on August 5, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs was approximately HK$26.6942 million. The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$13.7295 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$9.8638 million.

The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$226,200, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$179,900;

The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$693,460, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2,001,320.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

