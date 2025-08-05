Solana begins shipping Seeker phones to over 50 countries

Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device.



The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens of thousands of units are now in transit. The Solana Seeker phone follows the Saga, Solana’s (SOL) first crypto-native phone, which initially saw slow sales but gained traction thanks to profitable token airdrops.

With over 150,000 pre-orders and a web3-forward design targeted at both developers and cryptocurrency power users, the Seeker arrives with more traction than the Saga.

Mobile-native dApps, token incentives, and hardware wallet features

Built especially for the Solana blockchain, the Seeker supports more than 2,500 decentralized apps right out of the box through the Solana dApp Store 2.0. A self-custodial hardware wallet built with Solflare, the Seed Vault, and a Genesis NFT that gives owners access to upcoming airdrops, content, and reward schemes are some of its key features.

The phone’s TEEPIN architecture decentralizes device-level security and app distribution, bypassing limitations found in widely used mobile platforms. The Seeker will also include SKR, a native incentive token for developers and users, though the complete tokenomics are still unknown.

At a price point of $450 to $500, Solana Mobile is projected to earn at least $67.5 million in gross revenue for the company.

A play for developers and web3 mass adoption

With the Seeker, Solana Mobile is targeting developers disillusioned with high app store fees. As an alternative to the closed ecosystems of Google and Apple, the Android-based operating system permits distribution via APKs or progressive web apps.

The phone is being released at a time when Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem is thriving, with over $9.8 billion in total value locked and a resurgence of interest in memecoins like BONK (BONK). The phone’s affordability and airdrop potential, similar to Saga’s BONK airdrops which exceeded the phone’s cost, make it appealing to crypto enthusiasts.