ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device.  The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens…Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device.  The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens…

Solana begins shipping Seeker phones to over 50 countries

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/05 16:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.00274-0.50%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002113-1.21%
Octavia
VIA$0.0177-15.31%

Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device. 

The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens of thousands of units are now in transit. The Solana Seeker phone follows the Saga, Solana’s (SOL) first crypto-native phone, which initially saw slow sales but gained traction thanks to profitable token airdrops. 

With over 150,000 pre-orders and a web3-forward design targeted at both developers and cryptocurrency power users, the Seeker arrives with more traction than the Saga. 

Mobile-native dApps, token incentives, and hardware wallet features

Built especially for the Solana blockchain, the Seeker supports more than 2,500 decentralized apps right out of the box through the Solana dApp Store 2.0. A self-custodial hardware wallet built with Solflare, the Seed Vault, and a Genesis NFT that gives owners access to upcoming airdrops, content, and reward schemes are some of its key features.

The phone’s TEEPIN architecture decentralizes device-level security and app distribution, bypassing limitations found in widely used mobile platforms. The Seeker will also include SKR, a native incentive token for developers and users, though the complete tokenomics are still unknown.

At a price point of $450 to $500, Solana Mobile is projected to earn at least $67.5 million in gross revenue for the company.

A play for developers and web3 mass adoption

With the Seeker, Solana Mobile is targeting developers disillusioned with high app store fees. As an alternative to the closed ecosystems of Google and Apple, the Android-based operating system permits distribution via APKs or progressive web apps.

The phone is being released at a time when Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem is thriving, with over $9.8 billion in total value locked and a resurgence of interest in memecoins like BONK (BONK). The phone’s affordability and airdrop potential, similar to Saga’s BONK airdrops which exceeded the phone’s cost, make it appealing to crypto enthusiasts.

Market Opportunity
Moonveil Logo
Moonveil Price(MORE)
$0.00274
$0.00274$0.00274
-1.68%
USD
Moonveil (MORE) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,828.30
$92,828.30$92,828.30

-0.87%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,266.35
$3,266.35$3,266.35

-0.18%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2920
$2.2920$2.2920

-2.44%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.28
$140.28$140.28

-0.93%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14863
$0.14863$0.14863

-0.91%