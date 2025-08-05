Qiangnao Technology is reportedly seeking pre-IPO financing at a valuation of over US$1.3 billion. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 17:41 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Qiangnao Technology is in talks to raise funds at a valuation exceeding $1.3 billion, potentially followed by an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong or mainland China. Sources familiar with the matter said the company, founded in 2015 by Harvard alumnus Han Bicheng, is in talks to secure approximately $100 million in pre-IPO funding. Sources familiar with the matter said the startup has begun preparing its listing documents but has yet to finalize the listing location or other details.