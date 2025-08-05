BlackRock's ETHA transfers hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto assets to Coinbase Prime Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 21:53 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Lookonchain , BlackRock ( ETHA ) transferred 101,975 Ethereum ( ETH , about US$372 million) and 2,544 Bitcoin ( BTC , about US$292 million) to Coinbase Prime 3 hours ago .

