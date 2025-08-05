In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$354 million, mainly due to the short position Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 23:30 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $354 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $129 million in long positions and $225 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $60.0416 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $128 million.