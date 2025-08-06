[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 06, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks as Stagflation Fears Mount, BTC Falls to $113K, XRP Drops 4% Author: CryptoNews Source: CryptoNews 2025/08/06 12:12 Share

Crypto markets broadly retreated after weaker-than-expected U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data heightened stagflation concerns. Bitcoin fell 0.76% to $113,000, while Ethereum dropped 2.43% below $3,600 on early Asian trading hours. XRP is trading at $2.92, 4% down in the past 24 hours. Riskier sectors saw steeper losses, SocialFi plunged 6.04%, NFTs slid 5.56%, and meme coins fell 5.17%. Toncoin, Pudgy Penguins, and Bonk were among the biggest losers. Despite the broader pullback, select assets like Mantle (+8.55%) and Pump.fun (+5.90%) defied the trend, showing sector-specific resilience. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

