Crypto Beast changed his username to @realcryptoelio and was accused of manipulating 45 wallets, causing $ALT to plummet. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 16:42

PANews reported on August 6th that according to an investigation by ZachXBT, Crypto Beast has reactivated his account and changed his username to @realcryptoelio. Earlier reports indicated that he was accused of manipulating 45 associated wallets to sell over $11 million worth of $ALT tokens, causing the market value to plummet.