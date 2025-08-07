RWA registration platform launched in Hong Kong

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi Data, the RWA registration and filing platform was officially launched in Hong Kong today. Initiated by the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association, it is committed to realizing the full-process service system of digitization, assetization and financialization of RWA asset tokenization.
On the same day, three standards in the Web3.0 field were launched, including the "RWA Tokenization Business Guide", "RWA Tokenization Technical Specifications" and "Blockchain-based Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Technical Specifications".
