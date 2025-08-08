1-hour withdrawal, Vitalik's L2 strategy shift

After thinking about Vitalik Buterin’s latest statement about L2 fast withdrawals, I found it quite interesting.

Simply put: He believes that achieving fast withdrawals within 1 hour is more important than reaching Stage 2. The logic behind this priority adjustment deserves further consideration:

1) The one-week withdrawal waiting period has become a significant issue in real-world applications. It not only impairs user experience but, more critically, drives up cross-chain costs. For example, with intent-based bridge solutions like ERC-7683, liquidity providers must bear the cost of holding their funds for a week, which directly drives up cross-chain fees. Consequently, users are forced to choose multi-sig solutions with weaker trust assumptions, which defeats the purpose of L2.

Therefore, Vitalik proposed a 2-of-3 hybrid proof system (ZK+OP+TEE), in which ZK and TEE can provide immediacy, and TEE and OP have sufficient production verification.

Theoretically, any two systems can guarantee security, thus avoiding the time cost of simply waiting for ZK technology to fully mature.

2) Another point: Vitalik's new stance makes him seem more pragmatic. He 's gone from being an idealistic young man full of talk about "decentralization holy war" and "anti-censorship" to a pragmatist with straightforward targets: 1-hour withdrawals, 12-second finality. Everything has become simple and straightforward.

Previously, everyone was arguing about the degree of decentralization of Stage 2, but now Vitalik Buterin directly said that fast withdrawals are more important, which is equivalent to re-prioritizing the entire L2 track.

This is paving the way for the ultimate form of the "Rollup-Centric" strategy, allowing Ethereum's L1 to truly become a unified settlement layer and liquidity center. Once fast withdrawals and cross-chain aggregation are achieved, it will be even more difficult for other public chains to challenge the Ethereum ecosystem.

The reason why Xiao V is like this is that the market has voted with its feet. The market does not care about the technical slogan of decentralization, but pays more attention to experience and benefits. This transformation from "ideal-driven" to "result-oriented" reflects that the entire Ethereum ecosystem is evolving in a more commercial and competition-oriented direction.

3) The question is, to achieve the long-term goal of real-world experience and infrastructure construction, the future Ethereum ecosystem will most likely involve the maturity and cost control of ZK technology.

While ZK technology is rapidly advancing, cost remains a practical constraint. ZK proofs requiring 500k+ gas mean that submissions can only be achieved hourly in the short term. Achieving the ultimate goal of 12 seconds will require breakthroughs in aggregation technology.

The logic here is very clear: it is too costly for a single Rollup to frequently submit proofs, but if the proofs of N Rollups can be aggregated into one and evenly distributed to each slot (12s), it becomes economically feasible.

This also proposes a new technical route for the L2 competition landscape. L2 projects that can first achieve breakthroughs in ZK proof optimization may find a foothold, while those who are still obsessed with Optimism proofs are likely to lose their way.