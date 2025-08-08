H100 Group AB to be included in the MSCI Global Micro-Cap Index Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 20:58 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that according to an H100 announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group AB (stock code: $H100, $GS9) will be included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Micro Market Cap Index starting from August 26, 2025 after MSCI's latest index review.

Market Opportunity Micro GPT Price (MICRO) $0.00018 $0.00018 $0.00018 +1.12% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Micro GPT (MICRO) Live Price Chart Buy MICRO Now