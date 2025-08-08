UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement

In a significant development for the local crypto sector, the United Arab Emirates has established a unified regulatory framework through an agreement between the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
According to local media, this partnership aims to streamline licensing and oversight for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) across the country, reducing duplication and ensuring consistent regulations among different emirates. The agreement includes mutual recognition of licenses, joint application reviews, and real-time information sharing to enhance compliance monitoring. Additionally, a Coordinating Committee for Legislative Review has been formed to align existing laws with international standards, promoting a secure and competitive legal environment for digital assets. This collaboration is expected to foster investor confidence and support responsible innovation in the UAE’s rapidly evolving virtual asset market.