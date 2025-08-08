CleanSpark faces $185 million in tariffs on Bitcoin mining machine imports from China

PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Miner Mag, CleanSpark disclosed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) accused it of importing some Bitcoin mining machines from April to June 2024 as being made in China, demanding up to $185 million in punitive tariffs. CleanSpark stated that its mining machines were all Bitmain Antminer, and that import documents and supplier statements indicated the equipment was not manufactured in China. The company has denied the allegations and plans to actively respond. Another publicly traded mining company, IREN, is also facing a $100 million tariff dispute for similar reasons. The report indicates that U.S. regulators are increasing scrutiny of the origin of crypto mining machines.