Quant firm Algoz scales past $100M in crypto AUM with 50 institutional accounts

Crypto quant firm Algoz has reached $100 million in assets under management from 50 professional clients.

Crypto is showing growing signs of institutional adoption. On Friday, August 8, crypto quant firm Algoz reported surpassing $100 million in assets under management in the first half of 2025. These funds are distributed across 50 self-managed accounts for professional clients.

According to the firm, its order management and risk management expertise, along with automated strategy execution, drove this growth. The firm explains that this is how it has been able to manage 50 accounts and customize them for specific client needs.

Algoz expects to grow capacity to $500M AUM

In Q3, the firm is beginning an expansion by offering new products and leveraging partnerships. According to Algoz, they expect that strategic partnerships will increase the firm’s capacity from $100 million to $500 million in AUM.

Algoz is an asset management firm that develops crypto trading algorithms. Thanks to this approach, it provides an easy entry point for traditional investors into the DeFi space.

In 2024, the firm launched an off-exchange settlement system, Quant Pro, to reduce counterparty risk. In the same year, Algoz started offering crypto custody solutions in partnership with Zodia Custody.