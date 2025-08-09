A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7,200 ETH at $3,957 in the past 18 hours, with a total value of $28.49 million. Over the past five days, the same wallet sold a total of 9,000 ETH at $3,863, with a total value of $34.76 million.
