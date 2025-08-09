Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion

PANews reported on August 9th that World Liberty Financial, a company backed by the Trump family, plans to establish a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI token, joining the growing trend of digital asset finance companies. According to sources familiar with the matter, the structure of the deal is still being finalized, with an expected fundraising target of approximately $1.5 billion. The company has approached major investors in the tech and cryptocurrency industries about the joint venture, and negotiations are reportedly progressing rapidly.
