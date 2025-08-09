Trump-linked World Liberty proposes $1.5b crypto vehicle to hold WLFI tokens

World Liberty Financial is pursuing a $1.5 billion fundraising round to create a public company that would hold WLFI tokens.

Summary WLFI token set to become tradable with $1.5 billion fundraising plan.

World Liberty runs USD1 stablecoin and crypto-lending platform.

Trump family-backed firm explores reverse takeover for listing.

The Trump family-backed business has reportedly reached out to cryptocurrency and technology investors for a treasury company structure that matches the recent surge in digital asset holding companies, according to Bloomberg.

The deal is currently under development. According to reports, discussions are progressing rapidly among potential investors.

World Liberty joins companies that are expected to raise $79 billion in 2025 just for Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. However, market participants warn that the strategy poses greater dangers for less liquid tokens.

WLFI token prepares for public trading

World Liberty Financial currently operates as a crypto-lending platform offering USD1, a dollar-backed stablecoin.

The controversial company, under scrutiny for conflict-of-interest concerns, has raised funds through the WLFI token sale. WLFI was initially designed as non-transferable governance tokens, but is now set to become tradable on open markets.

President Trump is listed as “co-founder emeritus” on the platform’s website. The Trump family has also expanded its involvement in cryptocurrency through mining ventures and planned digital asset exchange-traded funds, alongside the World Liberty project.

The proposed public company structure would likely involve reverse takeovers of existing shell companies.

USD1 stablecoin drives user engagement

World Liberty Financial announced a USD1 Points Program designed to incentivize stablecoin usage across partner platforms.

Users can earn points by trading USD 1 pairs on participating exchanges, holding USD 1 balances, and staking for yield on approved platforms.

The program includes DeFi protocol integration and mobile app engagement once these features launch.

Partner exchanges will establish specific point-earning rules for eligible USD1 users. This creates incentives for adoption across the ecosystem.

Trump recently signed legislation regulating USD-backed stablecoins, which helped create clearer frameworks for companies like World Liberty Financial.

The $1.5 billion target shows confidence in institutional appetite for altcoin investments beyond Bitcoin. However, WLFI tokens face liquidity challenges compared to other cryptocurrencies.

So far, World Liberty has profited from Trump’s official actions, including a federal crypto stockpile. It also sold its cryptocurrency to overseas investors in places like Israel and Hong Kong, creating new channels for foreign entities to potentially gain favor with the White House, the New York Times reported.