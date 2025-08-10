NFT transaction volume fell 11% month-on-month to $134.9 million in the past seven days, with both buyers and sellers falling by about 90%.

PANews reported on August 10 that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 11% to $134.9 million over the past week. Market participation also declined, with the number of NFT buyers plummeting 89.83% to 73,900 and the number of NFT sellers plummeting 91.14% to 42,878. The number of NFT transactions increased 1.60% to 1,781,919.
Ethereum network transaction volume reached $58.5 million, down 23.43% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume reached $17.8 million, up 56.90% from the previous week. Bitcoin network transaction volume reached $14.2 million, down 19.47% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $13.6 million, up 33.54%.
This week's high-value transactions include:
- CryptoPunks #1021 sold for 720 ETH ($2,569,908)
- CryptoPunks #9797 sold for 140 ETH ($503,547 USD)
- CryptoPunks #7414 sold for 100 ETH ($341,596 USD)
- CryptoPunks #7211 sold for 75 ETH ($292,320)
- CryptoPunks #3291 sold for 72 ETH ($281,019 USD)
