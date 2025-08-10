AguilaTrades has closed its BTC and ETH long positions, with a profit of approximately $11.29 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 13:09 Share

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, AguilaTrades has closed its long positions in BTC (40x leverage) and ETH (25x leverage), generating a profit of $11.29 million. Previously, it had lost $39.96 million, and currently needs to earn $28.74 million to recoup its losses.