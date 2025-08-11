Arthur Hayes has purchased $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens in the past two days, and ETH accounts for 78% of his investment portfolio.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, Arthur Hayes has purchased a total of $9.514 million worth of ETH ecosystem tokens, including ETH, ETHFI, LDO, and PENDLE, since yesterday. ETH accounts for 78% of his portfolio. In addition, he received 10 ENA tokens from Wintermute two hours ago as a test, and is expected to continue purchasing related tokens in the near future.

