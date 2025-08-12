Ethereum spot ETFs saw a record high net inflow of $1.019 billion yesterday, with BlackRock receiving $640 million.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$1.019 billion yesterday (August 11, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$640 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$10.488 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$277 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.652 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$25.712 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.77%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$10.835 billion.