Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

In this article:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm.
The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active.
Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, echo, and others.
In this guide, we’ll cover the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on securing a potential airdrop.
- Go to the website, add the Fluent test network, and request test ETH:
Faucet page. Data: Fluent.
- Then go to the website and click Launch User Mode. In the Apps section, interact with the available applications and keep an eye out for new ones:
Apps section. Data: Fluent.
- Deploy a contract on the page and generate transactions by sending tokens to other wallet addresses:
Contract deployment. Data: Onchaingm.
- Join the project’s Discord and farm roles, tracking them in the get-roles thread.
The testnet activities require no expenses and take little time. At the time of writing, there is no exact information about rewards. The project is still new, and there are currently few activities, but more will appear over time. You can also farm roles in Discord.
Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important announcements.
Highlights:
- no costs for participation;
- activity in Discord.
If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
