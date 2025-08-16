KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Incrypted
2025/08/16 20:38
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module.

The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the testnet section, link your X (Twitter) account and complete the available tasks.
Tasks. Data: KiiChain
  1. Complete the available tasks on the Galxe and Guild platforms:
Campaign page. Data: Galxe
  1. Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles.

The testnet activities require no expenses and take little time. The team has already confirmed an airdrop for participating and farming points, which will be converted into tokens. Since the project is still new, the number of participants remains relatively low, while the reward pool will grow as the community expands.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important news and announcements.

Highlights:

  • stay active in the testnet;
  • points system;
  • no costs for participation.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

