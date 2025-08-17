“Big Brother Maji” placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), Maji Da Ge placed an order for 1,800 ETH in the $4,550-4,800 range, with his long position opening at $4,635. This suggests he set safety margins for both rising and falling prices to avoid excessive losses or excessive greed. Currently, only 100 ETH have been traded.

