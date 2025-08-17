Google Play Store Crypto Snafu, Blackrock Clarifies XRP ETF Stance, and More — Week in Review

Google Play Store snafu, Blackrock clarifies XRP ETF stance, ETH surges to $4,700, and more in this Week in Review.
Google clarified that self custody wallets would not be banned from the Play Store after confusion over a July policy update. Blackrock addressed speculation about a spot XRP ETF. Ethereum surged past $4,700, its highest since 2021. Ripple positioned itself to capitalize on a projected $19 trillion tokenization wave. Meanwhile, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong likened crypto’s adoption moment to Netflix overtaking Blockbuster.
What was likely an honest mistake in a seemingly innocuous Google Play Store policy update in July,
Editor’s comment: This was a rare misstep that shows the immense power Apple and Google have over most people’s lives.
Speculation over a potential spot XRP ETF is electrifying crypto markets as legal clarity, institutional momentum
Editor’s comment: Eric Balchunas puts a spot XRP ETF at 90+ percent.
Ethereum surged over 10% on Aug. 13, reaching $4,780, its highest price since November 2021, and marking
Editor’s comment: Importantly, the ETHBTC chart still looks like it is solidly in an uptrend.
Ripple is positioning itself at the forefront of a $19 trillion revolution, as institutional-grade custody accelerates
Editor’s comment: If we are still early adopters of crypto assets, then we are incredibly early to real-world assets.
Crypto adoption is exploding as businesses go on chain to stay ahead, with the Coinbase CEO calling it a
Editor’s comment: Speaking of early, Mr. Armstrong frames crypto adoption as Netflix vs. Blockbuster. Do you agree?