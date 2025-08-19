Hashrate Rebounds to 966 EH/s, Edging Within Striking Distance of a New Peak

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 02:45
As bitcoin holds around $116,000 mark, the network’s hashrate is steadily pushing its way back toward record-breaking territory.

Despite Revenue Loss, Bitcoin Miners Push Network Strength Back to Record-Breaking Levels

After climbing to 976 exahash per second (EH/s), the network’s computing power slid back below the 900 EH/s threshold just four days later. As of Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, the global hashrate has rebounded once more, reaching 966.08 EH/s.

Hashrate Rebounds to 966 EH/s, Edging Within Striking Distance of a New PeakHashrate network data source: hashrateindex.com

This rebound comes even as falling prices have dragged down mining revenue, with hashprice slipping 7% over the past five days. On Aug. 13, the hashprice—the estimated value of one petahash per second (PH/s) of mining power per day—was $60.61.

Today, it sits at $56.37 per PH/s. Bitcoin’s price isn’t the only factor weighing on miners—transaction fees now make up less than 1% of block rewards, sitting at just 0.54% of block rewards over the last day. Moreover, the climbing hashrate has stretched block intervals, with the average time now hovering close to ten minutes.

This places the upcoming difficulty adjustment at an estimated 0.13%, though that figure could easily shift by the time the retarget date arrives on Aug. 22. With the hashrate sitting at 966 exahash per second (EH/s), the network is just 10 EH/s shy of setting a new record.

While bitcoin’s price and mining revenue have been shifting, the efficiency of the latest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) rigs continues to stand out.

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Treasury seeks public input on detection of illicit activity in digital assets

Treasury seeks public input on detection of illicit activity in digital assets

The United States Department of the Treasury is seeking public feedback on innovative methods and tools for detecting illicit activity in the digital assets industry. The U.S. Treasury said in a press release that interested members of the public have…
Crypto.news2025/08/19 03:05
Crypto Influencer Sentenced To Prison In Multi-Million Dollar 'Cryptojacking' Scam

Crypto Influencer Sentenced To Prison In Multi-Million Dollar ‘Cryptojacking’ Scam

Crypto influencer Charles Parks was sentenced for allegedly orchestrating a multimillion-dollar “cryptojacking scheme,” a new press release from the U.S. Department of Justice says. Charles Parks Gets 1 Year In Prison For Crypto Scheme Charles O. Parks III, better known as “CP3O,” was sentenced to one year and one day behind bars in Brooklyn federal court for stealing from two well-known cloud-computing services in a bid to illicitly buy digital assets, according to the August 15 press release . (1/2) “Parks branded himself as an innovator and a thought leader, but in the end he was merely a fraudster whose secret to getting rich quick was lying and stealing,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) August 15, 2025 The press release outlines the practice of cryptojacking as “the unauthorized use or hijacking of another party’s resources, such as electricity, hardware, or computing power to mine cryptocurrency.” The DOJ claims that Parks stole $3.5 million worth of computing power and storage, as well as $1 million worth of digital assets , between January and August 2021. “After converting the ill-gotten cryptocurrency into dollars, Parks used the proceeds to make extravagant purchases, including a Mercedes-Benz, jewelry, and first-class hotel rooms, and to pay travel expenses,” the press release reads. Cryptojacking Convict Lived Life of Luxury Parks also used the massive blockchain scheme as a means of promoting himself as a successful crypto influencer, sharing tips on his YouTube channel on what he called a “MultiMillionaire Mentality.” “Charles Parks III stole more than $3.5 million worth of resources to illegally mine another million in cryptocurrency for personal luxurious purchases,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge G. Raia. “While Parks gloated across social media platforms, he failed to mention his purported success was rooted in deceit and theft.” “Charles Parks manipulated technology, stole millions in computer resources, and illegally mined cryptocurrency—and today’s sentencing holds him fully accountable for his deceitful actions,” stated NYPD Commissioner Tisch.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 03:24

