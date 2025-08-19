Thailand Launches Digital Asset Payments Pilot to Stimulate Travel and Economy

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 08:30

Thailand is rolling out a landmark crypto-to-baht conversion system for tourists, fusing digital asset regulation with e-money infrastructure to energize spending and boost tourism.

Thailand Introduces Controlled Crypto Conversion for Boosting Travel Economy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, announced on Aug. 18 the launch of “TouristDigiPay,” a new 18-month sandbox that enables foreign tourists to convert digital assets (DA) into Thai baht for local spending. The announcement states:

The pilot, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, aims to integrate the DA trading system under SEC regulation with the e-money framework overseen by the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

The program permits digital asset exchanges, dealers, and brokers authorized by the SEC to collaborate with BOT-regulated e-money service providers. Tourists must complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and open wallets upon arrival. They can then transfer and sell DA, receive baht in e-wallets, and spend through QR-based systems. Spending limits apply: up to 50,000 baht per month for payments to small retailers and up to 500,000 baht (approximately $15,384) per month for merchants that pass Know Your Merchant (KYM) procedures.

The announcement adds: “Under the TouristDigiPay sandbox, foreign tourists can make payments by scanning (e.g., via smartphone applications) at various merchants across Thailand, including both large-sized retailers and small vendors. Importantly, DA are not allowed to be used directly as a means of payment for goods and services, and merchants will receive payments in Thai baht.”

Mrs. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, Secretary-General of the SEC, emphasized the program’s regulatory alignment: “The TouristDigiPay project builds upon the existing ecosystem that integrates the DA trading system regulated by the SEC with the e-money system regulated by the Bank of Thailand (BOT).” She noted that the system includes KYC and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) procedures according to AMLO’s standards. Advocates of digital assets suggest that such frameworks help legitimize crypto usage while stimulating tourism and economic activity, offering a model for cautious adoption in regulated environments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US
U
U$0.02047-9.02%
Particl
PART$0.1834+3.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:31
The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 19th that PR Times reported that JPYC Co., Ltd. has been registered as a " fund transfer service provider " by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 08:59
Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States

Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Semafor, Munaf Ali, CEO of Phoenix Group, a Bitcoin miner listed in Abu Dhabi, said in an interview that the company plans
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-2.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-9.54%
ALI
ALI$0.00648-3.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 20:28

Trending News

More

Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States

With over 97% support, who will be the biggest beneficiary of LayerZero's acquisition of Stargate?

Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group