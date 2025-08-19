Starknet Community Approves Game-Changing Upgrade for 2025

2025/08/19
With multiple sequencers participating in block generation, the network aims to improve resilience and scalability.

Faster Transactions and New Fee Market

The update also adds a pre-confirmation system that provides users with transaction status updates within milliseconds, dramatically improving the user experience.

An EIP-1559-inspired fee mechanism will be implemented, optimizing resource pricing with a minimum fee set at 3 gFRI.

Big Things Ahead as Pi Network Prepares for Major Updates

To complete the upgrade, Starknet has announced that the mainnet may experience a short outage of around 15 minutes.

Roadmap Toward Decentralization

While v0.14.0 is only the first step, Starknet plans to gradually expand decentralization of both sequencers and provers over future versions.

The long-term vision is to establish a fully decentralized sequencer and proof architecture, cementing Starknet’s role as a leading Layer-2 scaling solution.

