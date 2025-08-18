China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Opens New Crypto Exchange in Hong Kong

Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/18 23:01
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004961-0.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.132+0.15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06328-0.70%
China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Opens New Crypto Exchange In Hong Kong

In a significant move that underscores China’s growing interest in the cryptocurrency sector, China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) has partnered with Hex Trust, a fully licensed and insured provider of bank-grade custody for digital assets. This collaboration marks a notable development in the integration of traditional banking with the burgeoning field of digital finance, highlighting a growing trend of mainstream financial institutions embracing blockchain technology.

Partnership Details

The partnership between CMBI and Hex Trust aims to explore new opportunities in blockchain and digital asset management. Hex Trust will provide CMBI with its fully licensed custody and management services for digital assets. This arrangement not only signals CMBI’s entry into the digital asset space but also denotes a significant endorsement of blockchain technology from a major Chinese financial player. This move is anticipated to pave the way for broader adoption and innovation in the cryptocurrency space within China’s financial sectors.

Implications for the Crypto and Blockchain Industry

This strategic partnership is a clear indicator of the shifting dynamics within the financial industry, where traditional banking institutions are increasingly intersecting with the digital and blockchain realms. The collaboration is expected to enhance the security and regulatory compliance of managing digital assets, thus fostering further trust and growth in the crypto market. Additionally, it represents a critical step forward in blending conventional financial services with the innovative features of blockchain technology, which could lead to more robust and efficient financial systems.

Moreover, the involvement of a significant banking entity like CMBI in the cryptocurrency sector may influence other financial institutions in Asia and globally to explore similar integrations, possibly leading to an increase in institutional investments in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. This could have long-term positive effects on the stability and maturity of the cryptocurrency markets.

Future Expectations

As CMBI delves deeper into cryptocurrency services, there are wide-ranging expectations for future financial innovations. Industry watchers anticipate that this collaboration could lead to enhanced services related to cryptocurrency transactions, including payments, remittances, and broader asset management practices. Furthermore, this might encourage other traditional banks in the region to engage with the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Overall, the partnership between CMBI and Hex Trust not only represents a significant step in the financial sector’s approach to blockchain and digital assets but also possibly heralds a new era of integration between traditional finance and modern technology solutions in the cryptocurrency domain.

This article was originally published as China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Opens New Crypto Exchange in Hong Kong on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.16253+0.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05857+3.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.58%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05168+5.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011898-3.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-1.49%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35138+3.24%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05722+5.45%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00119-3.25%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000713-16.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS