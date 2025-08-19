Join Bestminingpools to start Dogecoin mining and earn $7,000 per day

The Cryptonomist
2025/08/19 17:34

SPONSORED POST*

In recent years, Dogecoin has exploded in the cryptocurrency world, seemingly a joke back in the day. From a tweet by Elon Musk to its wild price fluctuations, this coin, originally created for fun, has become a stepping stone for many to achieve financial freedom.

BestMiningpools, the best Dogecoin and Bitcoin mining website for 2025, has launched an advanced AI-powered cloud mining system that provides users with a seamless way to earn daily cryptocurrency returns without owning hardware or managing technical infrastructure.

This article will explore how to cloud mine Dogecoin and earn $7000 or more in cryptocurrency daily.

123

What is Dogecoin cloud mining?

Dogecoin cloud mining refers to the process by which cloud mining providers earn new Dogecoin rewards by reviewing transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain. While seemingly simple, it’s actually quite challenging!

Cloud mining providers process the same batch of transactions simultaneously across multiple computers, but only one computer receives the new token reward. New coins are acquired by nodes appending new transaction blocks to old ones. This requires solving a complex mathematical equation.

The node that solves the math problem first wins! It can then append its newly confirmed transaction block to the rest of the blockchain.

Most cryptocurrency mining works this way. However, Dogecoin mining differs from other currencies in some important ways. These include:

Algorithm: Each cryptocurrency has a set of rules for mining new coins. These rules are called a mining algorithm or hashing algorithm.

Block time: This is the average time it takes to check a new transaction block and add it to the blockchain.

Difficulty: This number indicates how difficult it is to mine each new block for that currency. Mining difficulty fluctuates based on the number of miners. The currency protocol also adjusts the difficulty to ensure that block time remains constant.

Reward: This is the reward a miner receives for each new block they mine.

How to cloud mine Dogecoin

Step 1: Choose a cloud mining service provider like BestMiningpools. In rare cases, the platform has a professional analyst and IT team who analyzes the hash rate generated by your miners and replaces them with the latest mining equipment. Guaranteed higher returns from cloud mining. If you’re worried about missing out on investment opportunities, now is the perfect time to join cloud mining.

Step 2: Select a contract purchased with Dogecoin or other cryptocurrencies.

New stable income contracts are as follows:

⦁ [Experience Contract]: Investment: $100, Potential Total Net Profit: $100 + $7.

⦁ [WhatsMiner M30S+]: Investment: $500, Potential Total Net Profit: $500 + $45.5.

⦁ [Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro]: Investment: $4,700, Potential Total Net Profit: $4,700 + $1,903.5.

⦁ [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd]: Investment: $13,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $13,000 + $8,190.

⦁ [Avalon Box 40Ft]: Investment Amount: $27,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $27,000 + $22,950.

⦁ [ANTSPACE HW5]: Investment Amount: $60,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $60,000 + $54,000.

For example:

Invest $60,000 to purchase a $60,000 [ANTSPACE HW5] contract with a 50-day term and a 1.8% daily yield.

The user’s daily passive income after successfully purchasing the contract = $60,000 × 1.8% = $1,080.

After 50 days, the user’s principal and profit: $60,000 + $1,080 × 50 days = $60,000 + $54,000 = $114,000. (For more new contracts, please visit the BestMiningpools official website: BestMiningpools.com)

You can start earning profits the next day after purchasing a contract. When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your wallet or purchase additional contracts.

1588

About BestMiningpools

BestMiningpools, legally established in the UK in 2020, is a leader in clean energy and sustainable cloud mining. The platform is committed to building a secure, legal, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing stable, intelligent cloud computing and one-click cloud mining services to users worldwide.

BestMiningpools Advantages:

· Sign up and receive $15 instantly.

· Users can earn profits every 24 hours without purchasing expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment or signing contracts.

· Multiple cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal methods available: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and many other cryptocurrencies.

· An intuitive interface designed for both beginners and experienced miners. · The affiliate program allows users to earn up to 3% + 2% referral bonuses and up to $50,000 in bonuses.

· No Additional Fees: Transparent pricing with no hidden service or management fees.

· Fund Security: At BestMiningpools, user funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance underwritten by AIG Insurance for every investment.

Security and Sustainability

Trust and security are paramount in the mining world. BestMiningpools understands this and prioritizes user safety. BestMiningpools is committed to transparency and legitimacy, ensuring your investment is protected so you can focus on profitability. All mining farm energy consumption is generated by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, delivers exceptional returns, and ensures every investor can enjoy the opportunities and benefits.

Summary

For investors looking to explore free cryptocurrency mining, BestMiningpools is a top choice with its cutting-edge technology, environmentally friendly approach, and generous free tickets.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, BestMiningpools welcomes everyone from around the world.

Simply click the corresponding app button on the BestMiningpools app to download it.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://BestMiningpools.com/

Or contact the platform’s official email: [email protected]

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC pushes ETF decisions into October The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct […]
Gravity
G$0.01167+0.86%
U
U$0.021+0.47%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08977+21.62%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004928-1.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0102+1.04%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024245+19.91%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 18:18
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC schuift opnieuw een aantal beslissingen over crypto ETF’s vooruit. Het gaat onder meer om aanvragen voor Solana, XRP en Truth Social. De nieuwe deadlines liggen in oktober. We leggen uit wat er speelt en waarom dat ertoe doet. Welke crypto ETF’s door de SEC zijn uitgesteld Het gaat om drie belangrijke aanvragen. Eerst is er de Truth Social Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF, een voorstel dat directe blootstelling biedt aan BTC en ETH. Dan zijn er twee spot-Solana ETF’s, ingediend door 21Shares en Bitwise. En tot slot: de 21Shares Core XRP Trust. Als die laatste groen licht krijgt, kunnen beleggers via reguliere beurzen in XRP stappen. ⚖️ SEC pushes back decisions on Truth Social, Solana, XRP crypto ETFs. The SEC has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana products from 21Shares and Bitwise and 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust — all now set for October deadlines. — Crypto News (@btc_af) August 18, 2025 Waarom de SEC de beslissingen uitstelt Procedurele vertraging en wettelijke kaders Dit soort vertragingen is vrij normaal. De SEC maakt geregeld gebruik van de maximale beoordelingsperiode van 240 dagen bij aanvragen onder de 19b-4-regel. Die extra tijd wordt benut om reacties uit de markt te verzamelen en de gevolgen voor investeerders goed af te wegen. Zeker bij altcoins als Solana en XRP, omdat er nog veel juridische onduidelijkheid is, speelt de SEC liever op safe. Vandaar dat deze dossiers wat langer blijven liggen. Beleggersbescherming en marktanalyse De toezichthouder bekijkt bij elk voorstel onder meer of er risico is op marktmanipulatie of gebrekkige liquiditeit. Bij Bitcoin is die toets al vaker positief uitgepakt, maar bij altcoins ligt dat gevoeliger door onduidelijke regelgeving en structuur. De SEC wil voorkomen dat ETF’s worden goedgekeurd waarvan achteraf blijkt dat ze niet robuust genoeg zijn voor het grote publiek. Elk voorstel gaat daarom door een strenge molen van toetsing en risicoanalyse. En dat kost tijd. SEC delays decision on XRP ETFs New deadline: October 19 Funds from 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, CoinShares & Canary Capital are still waiting. DOGE, LTC & ETH ETFs also pushed back. October might be ETF season pic.twitter.com/nX85Azgwq3 — Crypto Millionaire Rohit Sharma (@cmrsbtc) August 19, 2025 Impact van het uitstel op de cryptomarkt Vertraging van institutionele instroom Voor de cryptomarkt betekent dit: het wachten is nog even. Vooral onder Solana- en XRP-investeerders leeft de hoop dat een ETF-goedkeuring zorgt voor meer legitimiteit én kapitaalinstroom. Maar zolang de goedkeuring uitblijft, blijven grotere beleggers aan de zijlijn staan. Dat remt de adoptie van deze altcoins en zorgt voor aanhoudende onzekerheid onder beleggers. Oktober als beslissingsmoment Alle ogen zijn nu gericht op oktober. Dan verlopen namelijk meerdere deadlines tegelijk, waaronder die van Bitwise en 21Shares. Wat de SEC dan beslist, zou de toon kunnen zetten voor hoe ze met altcoin-ETF’s omgaat. Een goedkeuring zou mogelijk meer aanvragen in beweging zetten. Maar nog een ronde uitstel of een ‘nee’ kan juist leiden tot onzekerheid en terughoudendheid. SEC crypto ETF: voorzichtige stap richting regulering Met het uitstel laat de SEC zien dat ze voorzichtig blijft manoeuvreren in het grijze gebied van crypto en regulering. Voor beleggers blijft het voorlopig bij toekijken vanaf de zijlijn. Maar Als oktober duidelijkheid brengt, positief of negatief, dan kan dat veel veranderen in hoe de markt zich ontwikkelt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,407.66+0.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004928-1.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006809+3.44%
XRP
XRP$3.0102+1.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021524+2.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 18:16
Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

PANews reported on August 19th that Tether, the world's largest digital asset company, announced the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor, responsible for digital assets and US market strategy.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005391-12.56%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017153-10.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 18:28

Trending News

More

XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld

Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure