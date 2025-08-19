Crypto Market Shows Steady Movement Amid Mixed Sentiment

2025/08/19 19:00
The crypto market is currently experiencing a mixed momentum, as the latest 24-hour performance clarifies. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has dropped by 0.74% to reach the $3.88T mark. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 17.83% to attain the $184.4B spot. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 53 points, indicating a neutral position.

Bitcoin Drops by 0.18% and Ethereum Sees 1.85% Dip

Particularly, the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is trading at $115,436.81, displaying a slight 0.18% dip. Additionally, the market dominance of the top cryptocurrency is nearly 59.1%. Simultaneously, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,244.59, presenting a 1.85% drop in price. Along with that, the market dominance of the flagship altcoin is almost 13.2%.

$PMX, $MICHI, and $CATALORIAN Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day­

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include Primex Finance ($PMX), Michi ($MICHI), and Catalorian ($CATALORIAN). Specifically, $PMX has jumped by a stunning 3193.43% reaching $0.06991. Subsequently, $MICHI has surged by 1665.94% to touch $0.02513. Following that, $CATALORIAN is now trading at $0.003966, showing a 1007.30% growth.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 3.38%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 9.11% Growth

Parallel to the sideways movement of the overall crypto sector, the DeFi TVL has slumped by 3.38%, touching $147.395B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has also dropped by 2.88%, claiming $37.269B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, BlockNG is standing in the top position, accounting for a 1125% rise over the past twenty-four hours.  

Contrary to the DeFi downturn, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has spiked by 9.11%, reaching $18,835,060. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has recorded a 47.83% increase to claim the $2,026,570 mark.

Ark Invest Buys $14M Robinhood Shares and Korea Bans Crypto Lending

Overall, the crypto industry has also gone through several other developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Ark Invest has purchased up to $14M worth of total Robinhood Shares. Moreover, Hong Kong has unveiled a committee to fortify crypto CFT and AML standards for crypto market. Furthermore, South Korea has prohibited cryptocurrency exchanges from continuing lending services.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

