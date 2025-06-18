The U.S. Department of Justice and Europol have taken down the world’s largest dark web drug market operating via Monero

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, the U.S. Department of Justice and Europol, together with law enforcement agencies from multiple countries, closed Archetyp Market, the world's largest dark web drug trading platform, on June 11. The platform exclusively uses Monero (XMR) for transactions, with an estimated total sales of 250 million euros (about 267 million U.S. dollars). During the operation, Spanish police arrested a 30-year-old German suspect in Barcelona and seized assets worth 7.8 million euros in Germany and Romania, including electronic devices and cryptocurrencies. Dutch police also shut down server infrastructure in the country. The platform has 612,000 user accounts and 3,200 suppliers, and the main drugs traded include fentanyl and heroin. Germany and Sweden simultaneously launched raids, searching 20 properties, arresting 7 suspects, and seizing 47 mobile phones and 45 computers.

