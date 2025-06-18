Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings of 31.21 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 184.67 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, increased its holdings of 31.2108 bitcoins on June 18, 2025, with an investment of approximately 480 million yen. After this purchase, the group's total bitcoin holdings reached 184.6735, with a total investment of 2.752 billion yen, and an average purchase price of 14.8996 million yen per bitcoin.

