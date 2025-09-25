The post A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports. In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments. According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments. The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/The post A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports. In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments. According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments. The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/

A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:29
Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News

This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports.


In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments.


According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented:


“Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.”


Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments.


The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
