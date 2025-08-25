A whale sold $2.89 million worth of AERO, making a profit of $1.04 million.

By: PANews
2025/08/25 08:30
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3995-5.50%

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 2.038 million AERO at an average price of $1.42, worth $2.89 million, with a total profit of $1.04 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
