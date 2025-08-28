Amount of Solana (SOL) Held by US Companies Has Been Revealed – Here’s the Total Value

According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve platform, a total of 13 companies or institutions hold a total of 8.27 million Solana (SOL), or approximately $1.72 billion.
This amount corresponds to 1.44% of Solana’s total supply, with 585,000 SOL of these assets already staked.
Solana price is currently trading at $207.75, marking a 2.3% increase over the last 24 hours.
According to the list, the following companies stand out among those holding the most SOL:
- Sharps Technology, Inc. – 2.14 million SOL ($444.6 million)
- Upexi, Inc. – 2 million SOL ($415.5 million)
- DeFi Development Corp – 1.42 million SOL ($295 million, plus 158,886 SOL staked)
- Mercurity Fintech – 1.08 million SOL ($225.1 million)
- iSpecimen Inc. – 1 million SOL ($207.8 million)
These 5 companies account for almost all of the top 13 institutions, with a total of 764 million SOL.
On the other hand, the amount of SOL staked was 585,059 SOL, worth approximately $104.1 million, and the average annual return rate was reported as 6.86%.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/amount-of-solana-sol-held-by-us-companies-has-been-revealed-heres-the-total-value/