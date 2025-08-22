Anchorage Digital Wins Relief: OCC Lifts 2022 Compliance Order

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 05:43
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1301-11.67%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05389-2.54%

TLDR

  • Anchorage Digital regains full federal standing as OCC lifts 2022 compliance order.

  • OCC clears Anchorage Digital, ending scrutiny of AML and KYC controls.

  • Anchorage Digital restored as nation’s only federally chartered crypto bank.

  • Compliance overhaul pays off: Anchorage Digital exits OCC enforcement.

  • OCC shift boosts crypto banks as Anchorage Digital reclaims regulatory footing.

Anchorage Digital has exited federal scrutiny after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) officially terminated a 2022 compliance order. The order initially targeted the crypto bank’s anti-money laundering and know-your-customer programs. The OCC declared that Anchorage Digital no longer needs the directive to ensure legal compliance and operational soundness.

The agency determined that Anchorage Digital now satisfies the necessary standards for risk and compliance controls. This move follows consistent improvements in the firm’s compliance systems and regulatory posture. Consequently, Anchorage Digital has regained full standing as a federally chartered digital asset bank.

Anchorage Digital previously made history by securing the first national banking charter for a crypto company. That milestone positioned it under direct supervision by the OCC, which regulates national banks in the U.S. However, in 2022, regulators issued a consent order requiring the firm to improve its anti-money laundering safeguards.

Regulators Shift Tone Toward Crypto Banking Frameworks

The recent termination signals a broader change in regulatory tone following leadership changes at the OCC. Under the new OCC head, Jonathan Gould, the agency has softened its position on digital asset institutions. The Federal Reserve has also withdrawn restrictive guidance that discouraged banks from working with crypto firms.

Anchorage Digital is now the only fully regulated national crypto bank operating under a federal charter. In recent months, other firms like Circle, Paxos, BitGo, and Ripple have re-engaged the OCC with similar applications. The policy shift reflects renewed openness toward digital finance under the current administration.

Although Anchorage Digital’s compliance practices faced criticism, the company responded by heavily investing in internal controls. These efforts included expanding compliance teams, enhancing technology systems, and adjusting protocols to meet regulatory expectations. As a result, the OCC acknowledged that the consent order no longer serves a regulatory purpose.

Anchorage Digital Positions for Growth After Regulatory Clearance

Anchorage Digital’s leadership framed the termination as validation of its strategy and operational upgrades. The company emphasized that ongoing engagement with regulators has strengthened its long-term institutional credibility. With this development, Anchorage Digital aims to expand its custody and infrastructure offerings across institutional clients.

CEO Nathan McCauley described the resolution as the outcome of years of refinement and collaboration with regulatory authorities. He credited Anchorage Digital’s early commitment to federal oversight as a competitive advantage. The firm now claims a nearly five-year lead in regulatory experience compared to newer market entrants.

Anchorage Digital will benefit from increasing interest in digital asset custody among financial institutions. With the OCC order lifted, the company is free to pursue further innovation without the shadow of regulatory enforcement. This milestone reinforces Anchorage Digital’s role as a cornerstone in the evolving digital finance landscape.

 

The post Anchorage Digital Wins Relief: OCC Lifts 2022 Compliance Order appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kanye West Unveils Official “YZY Money” Ecosystem on Solana

Kanye West Unveils Official “YZY Money” Ecosystem on Solana

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has launched a new crypto initiative called YZY Money—complete with a native token, a payment processor, and a debit card—on the Solana blockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01331-5.80%
YZY
YZY$0.844+68.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00701-0.42%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/22 05:15
Share
US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

The post US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve in March. Trump announced that the reserve would include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Cardano (ADA), in addition to Bitcoin. While the Bitcoin and altcoin reserve in question consists of Bitcoin and altcoins seized by the government, it was stated that no other assets will be purchased. At this point, while the US Government had Bitcoin and Ethereum in its possession, there was ETH movement in the US government wallets. According to a post by On Chainlens, the official US government wallet received $332,000 worth of ETH from Coinbase just hours ago. The data suggests these funds are linked to the 2021 Uranium Finance hack. Accordingly, US authorities recovered 76.56 ETH from the 2021 Uranium Finance attack, and Coinbase assisted in this asset transfer. What Happened? The Uranium Finance protocol was hacked in April 2021, and millions of dollars were stolen. However, years later, the incident still has an impact. US authorities managed to seize $31 million linked to this attack in February 2025. A recent Ethereum transfer from Coinbase is part of the recovered assets, proving that recovery efforts are ongoing even years after the hack. While the amount of Ethereum taken by the wallet labeled “Funds Hijacked by Uranium Finance Hacker” appears modest, it has attracted attention due to the government’s efforts to recover ETH seized as a result of the hack. Following the latest login, the US government address currently holds 1,358 ETH, worth approximately $5.83 million. The wallet also contains several more digital tokens, bringing its total balance to approximately $34.71 million. The wallet labeled “Funds Compromised by Uranium Finance Hacker” contains other altcoins besides Ethereum, with a total balance reaching approximately $34.61 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our…
Solana
SOL$180.85-3.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.396-5.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,319.85-1.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 04:51
Share
Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth

Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth

TLDR Q2 2025 revenue reached HKD5.3 billion, up 7% year over year. Net income rose 113% year over year to HKD2.6 billion. Total trading volume hit HKD3.59 trillion, up 121% year over year. Client assets reached a record HKD974 billion, up 68% year over year. Over 50% of funded accounts came from international clients. Futu [...] The post Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02685-3.93%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010876-0.27%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/22 05:07
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West Unveils Official “YZY Money” Ecosystem on Solana

US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable