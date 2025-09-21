The post As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 03:03 For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession. He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data. The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach. A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset. The Inequality Factor Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives. That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them. Bitcoin as the Escape Valve Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t… The post As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 03:03 For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession. He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data. The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach. A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset. The Inequality Factor Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives. That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them. Bitcoin as the Escape Valve Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t…

As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:06
Sidekick
K$0.1627+1.68%
Threshold
T$0.01657-0.89%
Union
U$0.012127-14.35%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009996+0.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005253+3.50%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02478+1.26%
Bitcoin
  • 21 September 2025
  • |
  • 03:03

For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession.

He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data.

The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach.

A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop

Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset.

The Inequality Factor

Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives.

That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them.

Bitcoin as the Escape Valve

Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t rely on trust in institutions. It operates transparently, with a fixed supply and no central authority. That design, he argues, is precisely what makes it suited for a period of systemic upheaval.

“Once trust is gone, it doesn’t come back easily,” Visser warned. And that, in his view, is exactly why Bitcoin’s role will only grow stronger in the decades ahead.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/as-confidence-in-banks-and-governments-fades-bitcoin-gains-ground/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0907+5.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017645+0.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.008031-14.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-1.05%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1579-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

Altcoins trading below $10 are attracting attention from investors preparing for the last run of 2025. The reasoning is straightforward […] The post 7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron
TRX$0.3464+0.81%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.153-0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/04 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

7 Undervalued Altcoins Under $10 To Buy — DOT, TRX and UNI Top Analyst Picks

Shiba Inu Leader Breaks Silence on $2.4M Shibarium Exploit, Confirms Active Recovery

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES